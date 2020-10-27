Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Prospect Capital has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $5.13.

PSEC stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -103.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $145.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Prospect Capital by 2,747.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,299,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 809,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 201,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

