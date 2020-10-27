Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Position Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,901 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.83% of Prothena worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 8.8% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Prothena by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 22.1% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 642,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 30.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 103,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRTA. BidaskClub cut Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Prothena stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. Prothena Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 11,399.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

