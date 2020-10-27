Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

NYSE PUK opened at $27.47 on Friday. Prudential has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. FMR LLC grew its position in Prudential by 38.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prudential by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 246,676 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Prudential by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 874,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 107,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.