QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. QTS Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. QTS Realty Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.75-2.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.75-2.83 EPS.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average is $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -210.19 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

In related news, Director John W. Barter sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $790,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,026.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 2,400 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $163,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at $724,388.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,937. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

