Quantum (QMCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. On average, analysts expect Quantum to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quantum alerts:

QMCO opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 2.42. Quantum has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Quantum from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, August 31st.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.