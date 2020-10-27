QuinStreet (QNST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. QuinStreet has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $116.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, analysts expect QuinStreet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $863.74 million, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 18,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $295,167.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,358.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 152,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,672 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.