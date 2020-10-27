Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 236,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $761,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.35.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.