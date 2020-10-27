Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Halfords Group (HLFDY)

Halfords Group (OTCMKTS: HLFDY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/27/2020 – Halfords Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Halfords Group Plc engages in the retail of automotive, cycling products as well as auto repair. It operating segments includes Halfords Retail and Halfords Autocentres. Halfords Retail segment comprises the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products. Halfords Autocentres segment involves in car servicing and repair operation. Halfords Group Plc is headquartered in Redditch, the United Kingdom. “

10/23/2020 – Halfords Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/20/2020 – Halfords Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Halfords Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/13/2020 – Halfords Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Halfords Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/2/2020 – Halfords Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/10/2020 – Halfords Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

OTCMKTS:HLFDY opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. Halfords Group plc has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $603.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

