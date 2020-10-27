Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Grafton Group (GROUF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Grafton Group (OTCMKTS: GROUF) in the last few weeks:

10/26/2020 – Grafton Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grafton Group plc manufactures and retails building supplies. The Company operates the Plumbase, Buildbase, Jackson, MacNaughton Blair, Chadwicks and Woodies retail chains as well as produces dry mortar. It operates primarily in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Belgium. Grafton Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

10/23/2020 – Grafton Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/19/2020 – Grafton Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Grafton Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/7/2020 – Grafton Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Grafton Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GROUF opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Grafton Group plc has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

