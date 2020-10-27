Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

RBGLY stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

