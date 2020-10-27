Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Upgraded at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Redwood Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.15.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $975.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.07. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.32.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 47.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 146,596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 12.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 119,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 870,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 31.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 156,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.