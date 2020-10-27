Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.5% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $61,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $585.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $575.77 and a 200-day moving average of $589.82. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.22 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,977,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 9,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $5,527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,823 shares of company stock valued at $99,036,079. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

