Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Upgraded at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. BofA Securities currently has $123.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of RS stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $1,761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

