Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $17.47 on Friday. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $283.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, insider William M. Fitzgerald II purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $112,347.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,112 shares of company stock worth $139,227. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 36.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 21,006 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 39,430 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

