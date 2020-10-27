Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Remark in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Remark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ MARK opened at $1.27 on Friday. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $126.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Remark will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARK. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Remark during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the second quarter worth $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the second quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Remark during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Remark in the second quarter valued at about $876,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

