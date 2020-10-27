Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RTOKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.90. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.83.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

