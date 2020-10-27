Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ: SHIP) in the last few weeks:

10/21/2020 – Seanergy Maritime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company's executive offices are in Athens, Greece. "

10/20/2020 – Seanergy Maritime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/14/2020 – Seanergy Maritime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Seanergy Maritime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/29/2020 – Seanergy Maritime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/26/2020 – Seanergy Maritime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Seanergy Maritime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/16/2020 – Seanergy Maritime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Seanergy Maritime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $14.37.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

