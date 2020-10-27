Reviewing Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) and Its Rivals

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE: BVH) is one of 66 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bluegreen Vacations to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million $17.69 million 9.61 Bluegreen Vacations Competitors $1.46 billion $201.69 million 14.25

Bluegreen Vacations’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -4.60% -1.25% -0.44% Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 12.31% 4.78% 1.67%

Risk & Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations’ competitors have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bluegreen Vacations and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 437 987 1048 52 2.28

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 17.01%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.4% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations competitors beat Bluegreen Vacations on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.