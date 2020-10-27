Reviewing Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) & Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG)

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) and Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Pgs Asa has a beta of 3.41, meaning that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pgs Asa and Zion Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pgs Asa 3 3 1 0 1.71 Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pgs Asa and Zion Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pgs Asa $930.80 million 0.12 -$71.70 million N/A N/A Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$6.69 million N/A N/A

Zion Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pgs Asa.

Profitability

This table compares Pgs Asa and Zion Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pgs Asa -22.54% -16.53% -4.24% Zion Oil & Gas N/A -40.66% -30.54%

Summary

Pgs Asa beats Zion Oil & Gas on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pgs Asa Company Profile

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and changed its name to PGS ASA in May 2019. PGS ASA was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

