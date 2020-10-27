Rikoon Group LLC Acquires 120 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 5.1% of Rikoon Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 443,391 shares of company stock worth $61,105,632. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $141.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $350.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

