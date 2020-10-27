Rikoon Group LLC Buys 110 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. CX Institutional raised its stake in Lam Research by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 55.1% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock opened at $347.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,965,024 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.67.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.