Rikoon Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Rikoon Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 975 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.4914 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

