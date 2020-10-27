Rikoon Group LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rikoon Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,336,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 96,524 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,479,000 after buying an additional 75,308 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,809,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,860,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,361,000 after buying an additional 922,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,739,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,392,000 after buying an additional 54,917 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total value of $1,516,902.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,320 shares of company stock worth $25,512,772. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.80.

DHR stock opened at $234.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $236.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.