Rikoon Group LLC Has $658,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after purchasing an additional 113,333 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 219,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 726.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 83,305 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

