Rikoon Group LLC Has $760,000 Stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 85.5% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 27.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UN. Investec cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

UN opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

