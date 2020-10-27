Rikoon Group LLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $128.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.87, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $131.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,072,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

