Rikoon Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,072,000 after buying an additional 3,464,099 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,155,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,846,000 after purchasing an additional 493,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,842,000 after purchasing an additional 460,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,714,000 after purchasing an additional 97,247 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,493,000 after purchasing an additional 66,389 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNY opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

