Rikoon Group LLC Sells 103 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rikoon Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadcom by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after purchasing an additional 327,153 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Broadcom by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 456,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,169,000 after purchasing an additional 182,301 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Broadcom by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $363.04 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $387.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.27 and a 200 day moving average of $317.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $150.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.64, for a total transaction of $18,559,993.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total transaction of $1,820,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,770 shares of company stock valued at $210,859,793 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.61.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

