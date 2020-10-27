Rikoon Group LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Rikoon Group LLC lowered its position in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 46.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 81.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in the second quarter worth $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BME opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $42.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

