Rikoon Group LLC Sells 231 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rikoon Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 0.9% of Rikoon Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 214,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 32,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.53.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.