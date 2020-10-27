Rikoon Group LLC Sells 268 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Rikoon Group LLC lessened its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

PHG opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $54.28.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

