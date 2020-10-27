Rikoon Group LLC Sells 2,935 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Rikoon Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 46.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 149.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $1.247 dividend. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.83%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

