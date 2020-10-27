Rikoon Group LLC Sells 4,395 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Rikoon Group LLC decreased its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,298,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Total by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 726,683 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,619,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $793,011,000 after acquiring an additional 523,994 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,692,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Total by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 666,974 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 186,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

TOT opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is an increase from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. CIBC raised Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

