Rikoon Group LLC Sells 6,170 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Rikoon Group LLC cut its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 375.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $192,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 and sold 31,750 shares valued at $1,520,393. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

