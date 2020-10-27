Rikoon Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Rikoon Group LLC lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,047,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,586,634,000 after buying an additional 2,262,850 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,179,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,770,034,000 after buying an additional 2,213,484 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17,408.4% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,049,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,342,000 after buying an additional 2,037,658 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,827,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.0% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 4,344,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,632,000 after buying an additional 1,101,168 shares during the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 27th. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $91.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.4253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.