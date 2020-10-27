Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stake Lessened by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,375 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 63.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 63,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE RIO opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.64.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.