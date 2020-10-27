Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to $63.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target raised by Barclays from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Rogers Communications from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.56.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $42.90 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $51.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.3804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 228.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,310,000 after buying an additional 46,225 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 30,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 847,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,203,000 after buying an additional 24,930 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

