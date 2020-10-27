Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$68.00 at National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$63.00 price target on Rogers Communications and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$56.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$53.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.79. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$46.81 and a twelve month high of C$67.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.