Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$73.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$56.59 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$46.81 and a 12 month high of C$67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.79.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

