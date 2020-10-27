Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$67.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of TSE RCI.B opened at C$56.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$46.81 and a 52-week high of C$67.34.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

