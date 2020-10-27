Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,806.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.00.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $417.89 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

