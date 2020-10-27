Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.55-12.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.73. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 12.55-12.65 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $416.00.

NYSE:ROP opened at $417.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.48. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

