Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share.

NYSE:ROP opened at $417.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.00.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.