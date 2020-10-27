Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $40.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.76.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $55.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

