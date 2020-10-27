Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives $20.10 Average PT from Analysts

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUSMF. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $15.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of RUSMF opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

