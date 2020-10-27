S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

S4 Capital stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Assets at Scale, Platform and E-Commerce, Creative Content and Innovation, and Media Planning and Buying segments.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.