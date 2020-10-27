salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 77.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,696 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 36,124 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $382,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total transaction of $1,004,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,902.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 751,328 shares of company stock valued at $177,942,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $241.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.52, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.60.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

