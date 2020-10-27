Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) Receives C$14.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) stock opened at C$10.62 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.64 and a twelve month high of C$14.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 252.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$25.97 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

