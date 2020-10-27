Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DGEAF. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DGEAF opened at $33.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26. Diageo has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $42.66.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

