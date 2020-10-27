Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €107.38 ($126.33).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

EPA SU opened at €106.95 ($125.82) on Friday. Schneider Electric has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €106.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €96.12.

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.